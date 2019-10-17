Three injured in crash

TURBOTVILLE — Two adults and one child were injured in a head-on collision which occurred at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, along Rovendale Drive, just west of Pine Street, in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday released information on the crash, which involved a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country.
The crash occurred as troopers said Daphne Smith, 37, of Watsontown, was driving the Dodge west on Rovendale Drive when the vehicle traveled into the opposite lane and struck the Chrysler head on. The Chrysler was driven by Rachel Hefferan, 31, of Watsontown.
Troopers said both drivers were belted and transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of unknown injuries. A 7-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Dodge was also transported to Geisinger for treatment of injuries.
In addition to state police, firefighters from the Warrior Run area and Milton fire departments were called to the scene, along with an ambulance from White Deer Township, medics from Evangelical Community Hospital and a Life Flight helicopter.
Rovendale Drive was shut down for a brief time as responders worked on scene.
Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said buildings in the district held a dress-down day Tuesday to raise funds to support the families involved in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.