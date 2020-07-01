MUNCY — The Joint Commission, in conjunction with The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, recently certified UPMC Muncy as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital.
UPMC Muncy underwent an on-site review when Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.
“Achieving certification recognizes UPMC Muncy’s commitment to ensuring our community has access to the highest quality care close to home,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven. “When it comes to stroke care, time is everything and a minute can have an impact on a patient’s recovery. This recognition exemplifies the commitment of our staff to provide safe, effective, and high-quality care right here in Muncy, while also connecting our staff and patients directly with the advanced care offered at UPMC Williamsport, a Joint Commission Certified Primary Stroke Center.”
