MIDDLEBURG – The Benner family food business faced a challenge when steps to mitigate the spread of coronavirus took hold.
Fairs and carnivals where people could enjoy their specialties like blooming onions, funnel cake and deep-fried items were canceled.
“We were actually supposed to open up our season April 2,” Benner said. “Due to the COVID, we no longer have a season.”
Benner, co-owner of Penn Valley Shows with her husband Kerry, decided to open up their food trailers on Sale Barn Road between Kreamer and Middleburg, Snyder County. She was inspired by friends, some in Florida and others in Philadelphia, who were doing the same thing to try and stay afloat.
“In the carnival business we like to make people happy,” Benner said. “We had actually been off the road since October. Everybody in the industry was antsy to get back on the road. This gives all of us a chance to make a little bit of money.”
The Benner family has their cotton candy trailer going as well as a trailer with funnel cake, deep-fried Oreos, deep fried cheesecake and ice cream. A fry trailer serves blooming onions, fries and other items.
All trailers are spotless and set up to serve safely at a proper social distance.
Customers, who may text in their orders, do not approach the trailer window. After payment, their order is waiting for them to pick up. The staff is masked and also available to serve motorists if they choose to they wait in their vehicle.
To date, the response has been positive.
“It was amazing,” Benner recalled. “The outpouring of support and people begging would (we) please do this again made us continue.”
Carnival and fair vendors are used to being on the go, Benner said. Setting up and doing what they do best helped take their minds off things.
The Benner family has been doing this for a few weeks on Sale Barn Road. But coming up they will be serving from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday across from Rayauda’s Restaurant, Route 522, Beaver Springs.
