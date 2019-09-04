Lawn party benefits Muncy hospital

MUNCY — Hundreds of community members showed their support of the 36th annual Muncy Valley Hospital Lawn Party in June at UPMC Susquehanna Muncy, raising $28,889 to support the hospital.
“It takes a small army of volunteers to make this event a success,” said Jason Fischer, Lawn Party chairman and senior vice president and chief credit officer for the Muncy Bank & Trust Company. “This event highlights our community’s dedication and support to the hospital. Our community has always been there for us and we’re thankful for everyone coming out to show their support.”
The Lawn Party is a fundraising project of the MVH Auxiliary. Proceeds for the 36th Annual Muncy Valley Hospital Auxiliary Lawn Party will be used to fund three projects at UPMC Susquehanna Muncy including additional hands-free communication devices for medical professionals, a bariatric lift designed to improve patient and provider safety, and a two-tier table designed to optimize space in operating rooms.
(0) comments
