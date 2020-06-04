MILTON — It was an extraordinary sight Thursday evening as more than 150 automobiles filled the Milton Area School District’s secondary complex for a drive-thru graduation ceremony to salute a class which weathered two unprecedented events throughout their final two years in high school.
The spirited affair featured administrators greeting students as they exited their vehicles to walk across the stage and pause for a photo op as parents and family snapped away from vehicles. A lap around track at Alumni Field concluded with the announcement of the graduate’s name and a walk across the stage.
Members of the Milton Area High School Class of 2020 certainly had their fair share of adversity. This year’s class had the start of their junior year delayed by several weeks due to a mold outbreak in district buildings. The in-classroom time for their senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Pennsylvania public schools to switch to educating students online.
Mother Nature even impacted Friday’s commencement ceremony, which was moved up by 90 minutes due to the threat of thunderstorms later in the evening. A little rain at the beginning of the ceremony couldn’t dampen the spirit in the stadium, and within minutes of beginning, the skies cleared and sun returned.
After watching an online presentation featuring remarks by the class valedictorian, salutatorian and president, the 166 graduates traveled by vehicle to the school complex. While seated in their vehicles, the students were handed their diplomas after processing in an orderly line.
During the virtual portion of Thursday’s festivities, the class speakers reflected on the unique events which unfolded throughout the Class of 2020’s final two years in high school.
“None of us had any inclination that March 13, 2020, would be the last day we, as seniors, would walk the halls side-by-side with our classmates,” Eric Baker, valedictorian, said.
Haley Seebold, class president, joked that their freshman year was the most uneventful for the class.
During their sophomore year, she said many long-time teachers retired, and the nation was rocked by the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida.
“Following this tragic incident, one of our classmates decided to organize a protest to speak against gun violence,” Seebold said. “This taught us the power of expression, and that every voice can and should make a difference.”
Seebold was playing tennis when she learned the start of her junior year would be delayed due to a mold outbreak in the district’s buildings.
“It was actually quite detrimental to our school buildings,” she said. “Some things were destroyed and had to be thrown away, while other items were sent away to be cleaned.
“Although this was a tough time for all of us, we all came together as a class, and even as an entire student body to turn this frustration into humor,” Seebold recalled.
“After fighting our way through these past three years, we finally arrived at our senior year,” she said. “I never expected it to get cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic... This ending isn’t ideal for us, but we can’t let coronavirus take everything we have worked for away.
“Whether we were ready or not, this situation has taught us how to persevere in the face of adversity.”
Baker said the pandemic taught him to cherish time spent with others.
“Don’t be like I was, who took the ordinary for granted,” he said. “Be like those who savor every moment of life and appreciate the normal, because you never know how long it will last.”
Both he and Salutatorian Ariane Raymond expressed confidence that their fellow classmates will achieve big things in life.
“We need to remember that happiness and success are not mutually exclusive,” Baker said. “Valuing the friendships we have made throughout high school, and those we will make in the future, is where we should find our happiness.”
Raymond said the evening marked a new beginning for the Class of 2020.
“We have laid the foundation for amazing futures,” she said. “Breathe in the hard work, the papers we wrote, the seemingly impossible tests we took, and be proud of yourselves for every bit of it.
“Every decision you’ve made and mistake you’ve made, every success and every failure, has all led to this moment,” Raymond added. “Today truly is the first day of the rest of our lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.