Major League Baseball
Nationa League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ Miami 9 8 .529 1 Philadelphia 9 9 .500 1½ New York 11 14 .440 3 Washington 9 12 .429 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 15 7 .682 _ Milwaukee 10 11 .476 4½ St. Louis 5 6 .455 4½ Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5 Pittsburgh 4 15 .211 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 18 7 .720 _ Colorado 13 10 .565 4 Arizona 13 11 .542 4½ San Diego 13 12 .520 5 San Francisco 9 16 .360 9
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2 San Diego 6, Texas 4 Arizona 10, Oakland 1 L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1 N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3 Washington 8, Atlanta 5 Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings Philadelphia 13, Boston 6 Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3 Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:50 p.m., 2nd game Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (López 2-1), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m. Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 16 7 .696 _ Tampa Bay 15 9 .625 1½ Baltimore 12 11 .522 4 Toronto 9 11 .450 5½ Boston 6 18 .250 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 16 8 .667 _ Cleveland 14 9 .609 1½ Chicago 13 11 .542 3 Detroit 9 12 .429 5½ Kansas City 9 14 .391 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 16 8 .667 _ Houston 13 10 .565 2½ Texas 10 12 .455 5 Los Angeles 8 16 .333 8 Seattle 7 18 .280 9½
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2 San Diego 6, Texas 4 Arizona 10, Oakland 1 L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1 Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4 Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings Philadelphia 13, Boston 6 Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Roark 1-1) at Baltimore (Milone 1-2), 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m. Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
All games in Orlando, Fla.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Orlando 1, Milwaukee 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD Toronto 1, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD Boston 1, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD Miami 1, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami vs. Indiana, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Miami vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD
Western Conference
Portland 1, L.A. Lakers 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD L.A. Clippers 1, Dallas 0 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD Denver 1, Utah 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Denver vs Utah, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Denver vs Utah, TBD Houston 1, Oklahoma City 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 4 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD NBA FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 8 4 .667 — Connecticut 5 7 .417 3 Indiana 4 7 .364 3½ Washington 3 7 .300 4 Atlanta 2 9 .182 5½ New York 1 10 .091 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 11 1 .917 — Las Vegas 8 3 .727 2½ Minnesota 7 3 .700 3 Los Angeles 7 3 .700 3 Phoenix 6 5 .545 4½ Dallas 4 7 .364 6½
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 84, Indiana 62 Chicago 84, Las Vegas 82 Seattle 105, New York 64
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Toronto
