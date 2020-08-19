Major League Baseball

Nationa League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ Miami 9 8 .529 1 Philadelphia 9 9 .500 1½ New York 11 14 .440 3 Washington 9 12 .429 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 15 7 .682 _ Milwaukee 10 11 .476 4½ St. Louis 5 6 .455 4½ Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5 Pittsburgh 4 15 .211 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 18 7 .720 _ Colorado 13 10 .565 4 Arizona 13 11 .542 4½ San Diego 13 12 .520 5 San Francisco 9 16 .360 9

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2 San Diego 6, Texas 4 Arizona 10, Oakland 1 L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1 N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3 Washington 8, Atlanta 5 Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings Philadelphia 13, Boston 6 Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3 Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:50 p.m., 2nd game Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (López 2-1), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m. Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 16 7 .696 _ Tampa Bay 15 9 .625 1½ Baltimore 12 11 .522 4 Toronto 9 11 .450 5½ Boston 6 18 .250 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 16 8 .667 _ Cleveland 14 9 .609 1½ Chicago 13 11 .542 3 Detroit 9 12 .429 5½ Kansas City 9 14 .391 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 16 8 .667 _ Houston 13 10 .565 2½ Texas 10 12 .455 5 Los Angeles 8 16 .333 8 Seattle 7 18 .280 9½

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2 San Diego 6, Texas 4 Arizona 10, Oakland 1 L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1 Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4 Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings Philadelphia 13, Boston 6 Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Roark 1-1) at Baltimore (Milone 1-2), 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m. Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

All games in Orlando, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Orlando 1, Milwaukee 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD Toronto 1, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD Boston 1, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD Miami 1, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami vs. Indiana, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Miami vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

Western Conference

Portland 1, L.A. Lakers 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD L.A. Clippers 1, Dallas 0 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD Denver 1, Utah 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Denver vs Utah, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Denver vs Utah, TBD Houston 1, Oklahoma City 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 4 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD NBA FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 8 4 .667 — Connecticut 5 7 .417 3 Indiana 4 7 .364 3½ Washington 3 7 .300 4 Atlanta 2 9 .182 5½ New York 1 10 .091 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 11 1 .917 — Las Vegas 8 3 .727 2½ Minnesota 7 3 .700 3 Los Angeles 7 3 .700 3 Phoenix 6 5 .545 4½ Dallas 4 7 .364 6½

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 84, Indiana 62 Chicago 84, Las Vegas 82 Seattle 105, New York 64

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Toronto

(1)Philadelphia 3, (8)Montreal 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m. x-Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD (2)Tampa Bay 3, (7)Columbus 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, noon x-Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD (6)N.Y. Islanders 3, (3)Washington 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 Sunday, Aug. 16: N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD (4)Boston 3, (5)Carolina 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston 3, Carolina 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 4 Carolina 3 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina vs. Boston, 4 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston vs. Carolina, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 4, (8)Chicago 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16: Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3 (2)Colorado 3, (7)Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Friday, Aug. 14: Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona vs. Colorado, 5:30 p.m. x-Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD (3)Dallas 3, (6)Calgary 2 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14: Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas vs. Calgary, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD (5)Vancouver 2, (4)St. Louis 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Announced that Texas Rangers RHP Ian Gibaut has received a three-game suspension and fined for his actions Monday night against the San Diego Padres. Chris Woodward has received a one-game suspension and fined as a result of Gibaut’s actions. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Jose Iglesias on the 10-day Injured List retroactive to Aug. 16. Recalled INF Ramon Urias from alternate training site. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Greg Allen from alternate training site. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to the alternate training site. Recalled LHP Tarik Skubai from alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 16. Recalled IF Taylor Jones from alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Jody Mercer to a minor league contract and assigned him to alternate training site. Transferred C Wynston Sawyer to the 60-man roster and assigned him to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Nick Nelson from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ben Heller to alternate training site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated OF Ramon Laureano. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Art Warren from alternate training site. Optioned OF Mallex Smith to alternate training site and will remain on the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed LHP Dietrich Enns to a minor league contract. Designated 3B Daniel Robertson for assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Luis Garcia from alternate training site and placed RHP Juan Nicasio on the restricted list and removed him from the 40-man roster. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Julian Merryweather from the taxi squad. Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Nick Markakis on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Cristian Pache from alternate training site. CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Steven Souza on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 17. Recalled INF Hernan Perez from alternate training site. Transferred LHP Brad Wieck from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Tyson Miller to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Taylor Ward to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Mike Morin on 60-day IL retroactive to Aug. 13. Placed LHP Brian Moran on 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Brett Eibner and Humberto Mejia from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Brandon Leibrandt from alternate training site. Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz and RHPs Jordan Yamamoto and Justin Shafer to alternate training site. NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHPs Drew Smith and Corey Oswalt from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome to alternate training site. Placed LHP David Peterson on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 14. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated OF Roman Quinn from 10-day IL. Traded RHP Edgar Garcia to Tampa Bay for player to be named later. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHPs Nick Mears and Tyler Bashlor from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site. Placed RHP Yacksel Rios on the 10-day IL. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Perdomo to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Adrian Morejon from alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Jake Woodford and LHP Rob Kaminisky to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jesus Cruz from alternate training site. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated S Jamal Carter from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DE Georgie Obinna. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived RB Rodney Anderson. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OT Pace Murphy. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson. Waived CB Marcus Sayles. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT P.J. Johnson. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC DALLAS — Signed G Phelipe Megiolaro through 2020 season. LOS ANGELES FC — Announced that club president Tom Penn is stepping away. ST. LOUIS SC —Hired Lutz Pfannenstiel as sporting director. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned D Emily Sonnett to Kopparbergs/Goteborg FC through November 2020. Loaned M Jade Moore to Atletico/Madrid through February 2021. COLLEGE FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY — Named Lauren Freeman assistant AD for financial operations. OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Nate Gomez head men’s wrestling coach.

