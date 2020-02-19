LEWISBURG — Repairs and renovations at the Donald H. Eicchorn Middle School were among a number of action items approved during a recent meeting of the Lewisburg Area School District school board.
More than $18,000 in repairs and related to work at the middle school were approved during Thursday’s meeting.
Among the work, the flooring in the middle school faculty room will be replaced, along with monitoring the air quality in the room for potential problems related asbestos as the flooring is removed.
As part of the work, the flooring will be installed by MVT Flooring, at a cost of $5,650. Pence will dispose of the old floor tile, at a cost of $4,912, and Mountain Environmental and Radon Services will manage the air quality of the room, at a cost of $1,500.
A folding door at the school will be replaced by Modern Fold, at a cost of $2,800. A folding door between the middle school stage and the cafeteria will also be replaced, at a cost of $3,125.
Approval was also given to Siemans to repair the school’s fire alarm system, at a cost of $491.48. The company will also be repairing the high school fire alarm system at a cost of $672.72.
The board also approved:
• A 48-month lease renewal with Marco for five district copy machines, at a cost of $2,532.38 per month.
• Hiring: Barbara Bradley, food service worker, $10.45 per hour; and Gretchen Driver, certified instructional aide, $11.25 per hour.
• The following retirements and resignations: Joyce Gessner, middle school Food Service manager, effective on the last day of the 2019-2020 school year; and William Crouse, Kelly Elementary custodian, effective Thursday, Feb. 21.
• Accepting the donation of 125 bicycle helmets from Evangelical Community Hospital, valued at $750, for Kelly Elementary students.
• A $192 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley to purchase headphones and QR codes for two first-grade classes.
• A $490 donation to the Donald H. Eichborn Student Activities From from an employee at Wells Fargo Bank, and the employer matching gift.
