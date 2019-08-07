LCCC to pay 'utility fee'

SUNBURY — The Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) has agreed to cover what is being described as a “utility fee” being assessed by the Warrior Run School District to students who attend classes to be offered at the former Watsontown Elementary School building.
Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) and chair of the Susquehanna Community Education project, provided an update during Tuesday’s Northumberland County commissioners meeting on LCCC’s efforts to open its seventh branch campus at the former elementary school building. Classes are scheduled to start Sept. 16.
Open house events are scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12 and 28, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Earlier this summer, the LCCC board of trustees approved an agreement to establish the new campus center in Watsontown.
The Warrior Run School District school board in May approved the agreement, with Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack stating following that meeting it’s for six years, running through June 30, 2025. Either party can back out of the agreement — which involves no charges to the LCCC — upon giving six-months notification.
The LCCC previously announced the tuition rate of $134 per credit.
Hack said any high school student living in Northumberland and surrounding counties will have access to the courses at approximately half of that tuition rate.
He also noted that a $10 per credit facility fee, and a $30 per credit capital fee will be charged to all students taking classes at the center. Those funds will go to the school district.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Garrett said the LCCC has agreed to cover what he described as Warrior Run’s “utility fee” being assessed to students, for an initial period of time.
“(LCCC) wants this to be successful,” Garrett said. “This shows their commitment to it being successful.”
Previously, Hack said the facility and capital fees would be waived for residents of counties providing support to the campus.
Garrett said Northumberland was the third board of commissioners he has spoken to about the new LCCC branch campus. He has already spoken to commissioners in Montour and Clinton counties, with plans to also speak to the Union, Snyder and Lycoming county commissioners.
During his remarks, Garrett said he will be coming back to each of the boards of commissioners in the future asking for their financial support of the LCCC branch campus in Watsontown.
He said $100,000 is needed to cover costs associated with utilizing the former elementary school building for the college campus.
Following the meeting, commissioner Chair Rick Shoch said he is in favor of the county supporting the campus, if the support being asked for was in the $20,000 range.
“This benefits our citizens,” Shoch said. “This is something that will be an economic driver in the top end of the county.”
Shoch and fellow Republican Commissioner Sam Schiccatano voted in favor of an $85,000 change order from Motorola Solutions assessed to the county for delays in the county 9-1-1 upgrade project. Democratic Commissioner Kym Best voted against paying the change order.
Following the meeting, Shoch said the project is complete. However, he said the contract had provisions built into it that the county could face additional charges if it caused delays in the project.
“That’s not uncommon,” he said.
Initially, Shoch said the change order was for approximately $150,000, however he said the county was able to negotiate it down to $85,000.
Shoch said the delays were caused by the county negotiating with the owners of two towers the costs associated with the county using the towers for its system. By carrying out the negotiation process, Shoch said the county was able to save $200,000 in tower rental fees.
Best noted that the change order was the ninth one assessed by Motorola Solutions.
“I’m done paying them,” she said, following the meeting.
The commissioners approved advertising for bids for roofing work which is needed on the new district judge building at 45 Locust St., Milton. The county recently purchased and renovated the building to house the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano said a leak was discovered in the corner of the rubber roof. He said bids will be sought to fix the problem with the roof and to replace the entire roof so the commissioners can determine the best course of action for the repairs.
Approval was also given to contract Robert Ryder to clean the district judge’s office.
An election board meeting, which was to have been held at the beginning of the meeting, was cancelled due to scheduling conflicts with some of those who were to have been in attendance.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
