HARRISBURG - State Department of Health (DOH) data released Saturday showed two additional COVID-19 deaths in Northumberland County and another death in Montour County.
Nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lycoming County, two in Northumberland County and one each in Union, Snyder and Columbia counties.
DOH reported there are 634 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 89,375.
There are 6,749 total deaths attributed to COVID.
Local confirmed cases, and deaths, as reported by DOH:
Northumberland County, 291 cases (8 deaths)
Lycoming County, 190 cases (20 deaths)
Union County, 86 cases (2 deaths)
Montour County, 67 cases (2 deaths)
Snyder County, 56 cases (2 deaths)
Columbia County, 385 cases (34 deaths)
Cases in Allegheny County increased 150 cases overnight.
There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 725,448 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,908 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,339 cases among employees, for a total of 21,247 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,780 of total cases are in health care workers.
