MILTON — From the moment Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds can reopen, the phones at two such businesses in the Milton area have been "ringing off the hook."
Wolf announced the noted businesses can reopen Friday, after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is very exciting," Amy Knorr, general manager of Wynding Brook Golf Club, said. "(Monday) night, I took tee times for close to three hours."
Like Knorr, Yogi at Shangri-La General Manager Desiree Schulz said the phones at the campground office have been constantly ringing since Wolf's announcement.
"The very minute that announcement was posted, our phones, our emails and our Facebook page started blowing up," Schulz said. "We are so excited to welcome our campers back here. They have been patient, they have been kind and they have been just chomping at the bit to get back here."
Both businesses will be following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on social distancing and other precautions to be taken in light of the pandemic.
"We really haven't received a lot of direction (from the state)," Knorr said. "We are to follow parameters as set by the CDC."
With the pandemic in mind, Knorr said the golf course already put several precautions in motion before having to close in mid March.
Each golf cart will be sanitized after coming off of the course. The keys will be put through a high-temperature pressure dishwasher.
The course will also be allowing only one person to be in a golf cart at one time.
Similar guidelines will also be put in place at the campground.
"We are asking that all campers be self contained, which means no tent camping and no primitive cabins will be used," Schulz said.
Bath houses will be opened only for emergency use, and will not be open overnight.
"Group activities are canceled until further notice," Schulz said. "Any activities that take place will take place with each guest at their own site... There will be some food pickup events, where they can get a snack or something at the snack bar window."
A 72-hour gap will be followed between cabin rentals, with sanitizing taking place between rentals.
"We are asking all customers who enter the store to be aware we will allow only four people in the store at once," Schulz said. "They must wear a mask, for the time being."
On May 9, she said children at the campground will have the opportunity to wake the campground's three "hibernating bears."
According to Schulz, the campground has three costumed mascots, Yogi, Cindy and Boo Boo Bear.
Typically, children are allowed to enter into the bear's cabin and wake them up from hibernation. That procedure will change this year.
"The kids will bang pots and pans, and we will drive the bears (around the campground) to wave at the kids," Schulz said. "After that weekend, and going forward, they will see the bears at a distance."
Both businesses are thankful for the support from customers they've received through the pandemic.
"We greatly appreciate the support that our community has given us," Knorr said. "We will continue to need their support throughout the rest of the summer and fall."
She said a number of events which were to have been held at the golf course have been canceled as a result of the pandemic.
"Anybody that's willing to reschedule, I'm trying to book for August and September," Knorr said. "I already have all of October booked, with weddings."
The campground has also seen cancelations.
"We didn't just lose the few weeks that have just passed," Schulz said. "People's concerns are causing cancelations throughout the summer, whether we're open or not.
"We truly appreciate the customers who reschedule, rather than cancel."
At this point, Schulz said she's also not sure whether the campground's swimming pool will be able to open on Memorial Day weekend, as has been a tradition.
A new splash pad was also to open this year at the pool. However, Schulz said its opening has also been delayed as it has not yet been inspected by the Pennsylvania Department of Health as that agency remains busy with the pandemic.
At the Montour Area Recreation Commission's Montour Preserve near Washingtonville, Director Bob Stoudt noted that boating is set to open on Friday. However, the decision to open the lake for boating is not directly related to the governor's directive.
According to Stoudt, a longstanding directive through the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has prohibited boating March 15 through April 30.
"We are going out (Wednesday) to put the fishing pier and boat dock back in," Stoudt said. "(The lake) will reopen to boating May 1. That's because of Fish and Boat Commission regulations... It is not directly a result of anything the governor may have announced recently."
