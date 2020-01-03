Mobile home fire quickly doused

MILTON — Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire which broke out Thursday morning inside a mobile home in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Turbot Township Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Dominic Gomez said at about 10 a.m. a passing motorist spotted smoke and flames coming from a mobile home owned by the Rider family at 1185 Muddy Run Road.
“When we arrived on scene, there were flames and smoke coming out of the eves, flames shooting out of the kitchen window,” he said.
“Our engine got on scene, did a quick interior attack, we got the fire knocked down,” Gomez continued.
He said the home sustained extensive damage. No one was inside when the fire started and there were no reports of injuries.
As firefighters worked on scene, Turbot Township’s engine was parked along a narrow drive leading up to the home, with firefighters having to walk up a steep hill to reach the property.
“There were no real issues that we had, nothing hindered us getting to the house or anything,” Gomez noted.
He said a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate. For the time being, the cause of the fire is being listed as undetermined.
In addition to Turbot Township, firefighters from Potts Grove, White Deer Township and the Warrior Run area, along with a Milton ambulance, responded to the scene.
