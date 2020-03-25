Milton to begin online instruction

MILTON — Following a two-week mandated closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, students in the Milton Area School District will be returning to virtual classrooms on Monday.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan has issued a letter to parents in the district which states classes will be conducted online starting at 9 a.m. Monday.
"In order for our students to feel prepared, time will initially be set aside by our teachers on Monday to ensure that all students are able to access and use Microsoft Teams," Keegan wrote. "We stand ready to answer all questions and provide any information necessary for parents for the most seamless transition possible."
A list of frequently asked questions is to be posted online this week for families to reference.
Prior to releasing the letter to the community, Keegan noted that Gov. Tom Wolf has tentatively set Monday, April 6, as the date schools are to reopen, with students to return to the classroom on Thursday, April 9.
"We have been preparing for a 100% virtual learning community since last week," Keegan said.
In her letter to district families, Keegan said the district was not ready for Wolf's March 13 announcement mandating that schools be closed.
"Although we were not prepared for this announcement, we support it and believe as a school district we have a responsibility to all the citizens of Pennsylvania," Keegan wrote. "Since the initial announcement, we have been designing a continuity of education plan that will allow us to teach virtually using technology tools.
"We are providing professional development to our faculty members, staying immediately focused on what is essential to our children's education."
Keegn said the district is continuing to follow recommendations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and local public health officials.
"We will provide any additional updates as it relates to our school and our greater community as they are available," she wrote. "Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding. We are learning and growing together in this new world."
No indication has been given on how the end date for the school year will be impacted due to the school shutdown.
