LEWISBURG — The last six months have been tougher times then ever for victims of domestic violence, sex assault or human trafficking.
Heather Shnyder, Transitions of Pa. education specialist, said some of the avenues to report such things have been altered as so much has changed since the first outbreak of COVID-19. Young people have become more vulnerable to abuse and trafficking.
“Now that we are in this pandemic a lot of kids have been pulled out of school to be home schooled, cyber schooled or through the virtual school,” Shnyder said. “Sometimes they just completely drop off the radar and are not being schooled at all.”
Shnyder said ChildLine calls declined starting at the time schools shut down. ChildLine reports in many cases were made out by teachers and administrators.
Pornography use, according to sources, has also increased since March. Shnyder affirmed a link between pornography, abuse or other crimes, but it is progressive in nature.
“Usually they start out with something very moderate,” Shnyder said. “Then they move to pornography. Then they move to buying sex online. Each step has to be more ‘dangerous.’”
Untruths have also spread of late, Shnyder said, including the untruth that traffickers mark or tag vehicles of potential victims.
“That’s usually not the case,” Shnyder said. “For our rural location, it is usually family members trafficking other family members. All trafficking is motivated by the almighty dollar. Especially when you have areas of such poverty like we have around here.”
Shnyder did not discount the fact that kidnappings happen and individuals are sold, but that is not frequent locally.
She noted studies, including one from the College for Commercial Sexual Exploitation at Villanova University, have further uncovered the untruths of trafficking.
“It is mostly the familiar members who can build a relationship and build a bond, get the victim to trust them,” Shnyder said. “Then by the time the victim realizes that they are in the situation, they feel it is too late to get out of it or that no one is going to help them anyway.”
Young people can be vulnerable or at risk for being trafficked for several reasons. LGBTQ individuals perhaps even more so.
“Sometimes these kids are struggling so much with their own issues,” Shnyder said. “Their family members have basically abandoned them because they are not living the life the family wants them to live.”
Floods, fires and natural disasters can also disrupt living situations, exposing children to people they may not know so well.
“Anyone can become a victim of trafficking, but the statistics show it is mostly minor girls,” Shnyder said. “A lot of these minor girls are being tricked into thinking these individuals are going to provide them with a better life, maybe consider them a boyfriend or potential husband.”
Traffickers do not come across as necessarily evil, Shnyder said. In fact, she said they may be charming or at least better than the dysfunctional situation the victim may be in.
Shnyder recently completed a 30 minute podcast for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR). “What to Know About Human Trafficking” is the title and is the 10th in a series available at www.It is the 10th in a series and is available via www.pcar.org.
Transitions, a crisis and advocacy center, offers empowerment and education to victims, survivors, families and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse. A 24-hour hotline can be reached at 800-850-7948, or visit www.transitionsofpa.org for more information.
