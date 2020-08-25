DANVILLE — Geisinger has appointed two new members to its now 16-member board of directors.
The newly appointed directors are Benjamin K. Chu, M.D., senior advisor for Manatt Health, and Sherry A. Glied, Ph.D., dean of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at New York University (NYU).
Chu, has more than 15 years of experience leading major health systems in Houston, Southern California and New York City. He was an associate dean at two of New York City’s top medical schools, and held academic appointments at medical schools in New York City and Houston.
Chu is a former chair of the board of directors for the Commonwealth Fund and sits on the board of the National Committee for Quality Assurance. He previously served on the advisory committee to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a past chair of the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees and sat on the board of the Joint Commission. In 2015, he was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.
Chu holds a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University, a Doctor of Medicine from New York University School of Medicine and a Master’s in Public Health from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.
Glied was named the dean of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU in 2013 and previously spent more than two decades as a professor of health policy and management at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, where she was the chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management for more than 10 years.
In 2010, Glied was confirmed by the United States Senate as Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at the Department of Health and Human Services. She had previously served as the senior economist for health care and labor market policy under Presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton, in 1992 and 1993.
Glied has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Social Insurance and has served as a member of the Commission on Evidence-Based Policymaking. Having earned a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University, a Master of Arts from the University of Toronto and a Ph.D. from Harvard University all in economics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.