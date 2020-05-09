COVID-19 cases up by more than 1,000 in Pa.; local numbers hold steady

HARRISBURG — COVID-19 cases increased by more than 1,078 from Friday to Saturday, bringing the statewide total of confirmed cases to 55,316, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state is reporting an increase of 72 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,688.
The number of local cases remained level with the previous day in four counties, with the following numbers reported: Montour County 49 cases; Northumberland County, 119 cases; Snyder County, 33 cases, one death; and Union County, 40 cases, one death.
Lycoming County saw its cases jump by 17, from 109 to 128. Four deaths are reported in Lycoming County.
Columbia County also saw a jump in its cases, from 307 to 323. Twenty-eight deaths are reported in Columbia County.
Statewide, 221,791 people have tested negative for the virus.
In nursing or personal care facilities, there are 11,239 cases among residents, 1,605 among staff and 2,518 deaths.
