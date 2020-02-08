WILLIAMSPORT — A new group of Community Peer Educators is helping to create a collaborative campus community at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The CPEs serve the campus community by educating on diversity and inclusion, interpersonal violence and suicide prevention, health and wellness, and community engagement. The student leaders assist in developing a more diverse and knowledgeable student community by engaging their peers in programming on a variety of topics, serving as liaisons for the college’s evolving student population, and promoting a safer environment on and off campus.
CPEs are: Katherine A. Downes, of Fleetwood, graphic design; David Eaton, of Harrisburg, web and interactive media; Ethan M. McKenzie, of Muncy, software development and information management; Breanna M. Snyder, of Muncy, radiography; and Dessa D. Valisno, of Lock Haven (originally from Makati City, Philippines), business administration: marketing concentration.
“Students appreciate the opportunity to learn from one another, and the CPE role provides unique opportunities for students to engage with issues and ideas that are relevant to their everyday lives, often in areas that are not necessarily a part of their respective curricula,” said Jennifer McLean, associate dean of student affairs. “The peer-to-peer connection is powerful and fun.”
Sammie L. Davis, coordinator of diversity and student engagement, added: “The CPE role is great because it brings awareness to important topics affecting Penn College students through peer-to-peer education. The CPEs have had some really creative ideas, and made strong connections throughout the campus community.”
For more information on the CPE position, or for anyone who would like to work with these student leaders on a collaborative learning experience or program, email cpe@pct.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.