LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give now to ensure a stable supply this fall. Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Nov. 15 are listed below by county:
Columbia County
• 1 to 6 p.m. this afternoon at Bethany United Methodist Church, 116 Sumerhill Ave., Berwick
• 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Benton High School, 400 Park St., Benton
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, LCBC Church, 2421 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg
Lycoming County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Trout Run Fire Hall, 241 Route 14, Trout Run
• Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, Muncy Masonic Lodge No. 299, 28 Brummer Pond Road, Muncy
• Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 and 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Bush Campus Center, 1 College Ave., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Williamsport City Hall, 245 W. Fourth St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 369 Broad St., Montoursville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Brusters Ice Cream, 1600 E. Third St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport
Northumberland County
• 1 to 6 p.m. this afternoon at Hope Community Church, 551 W. Fourth St., Mount Carmel
• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Community Mennonite Fellowship, 2985, Broadway Road, Milton
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, United Methodist Church-Elysburg, 171 W. Center St., Elysburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive, Northumberland
Snyder County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove
• Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove
Union County
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Federal Correctional Complex, 2 Route 15, White Deer Township.
