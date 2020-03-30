NC commissioners to hold virtual April meeting

SUNBURY — In order to meet Centers for Disease Control Guidelines of limiting gatherings to not more than 10 attendees, the April Northumberland County commissioners' meeting will be closed to the public but streamed online.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano confirmed on Monday that the meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, will be streamed online using Zoom in order to allow for public interaction.
"The public can view (the meeting) and ask questions if they need to," Schiccatano said. "Only the commissioners, the solicitor, the press... the county officials that need to be there... will be invited (to be present)."
He said the decision to stream the meeting via Zoom was made in order to comply with federal guidelines on the number of individuals that should gather together at one time.
"Sometimes, in our meeting room, there are a lot of people who do show up," Schiccatano said. "We felt this was best. In talking with other counties, some of them are doing the same thing."
Northumberland County commissioners have been participating in conference calls — up to five times per week — with commissioners in Union, Montour, Snyder and Columbia counties. Schiccatano said it's been important throughout the pandemic to stay in communication with commissioners from surrounding counties.
"I think it's great that we're coordinating things like this," he said. "There's a lot of intermingling of counties, (residents) going across county lines. It's important to keep up to date with what's happening.
"I think a lot of our citizens that live in Northumberland County, a lot of them work, maybe in Lewisburg, Union County, or in Snyder County, Montour County."
In addition to speaking regularly with commissioners in the surrounding counties to stay abreast of their situations regarding coronavirus, Schiccatano is receiving daily updates on the virus from the Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency.
"We still only have one known case in Northumberland County," he said. "One is too many. Our prayers go out to whomever that one person is. We will continue to do what we can... to follow all the state and federal guidelines."
Schiccatano also noted that the county has not had to lay any workers off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Everyone is in their office," he said. "Human services is doing their part, providing the services they need to the elderly, juveniles, drug and alcohol (case)... The courts are open to drop things off at the courts.
"All other buildings, assessment, (the public) can drop things off with security," he continued. "They can do things by email, internet, telephone."
The Northumberland County prison board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, has been canceled.
"If there would be any pressing issues, and as of right now there are none, we would call an emergency meeting," Schiccatano said.
While the April commissioners' meeting will be streamed online, other municipalities within Northumberland County are considering how they will be conducting public meetings in the coming month.
Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the municipality has not yet reached any decisions on the format of its upcoming borough council meetings.
"Our council meeting is April 13," he said. "It gives us about two weeks to figure something out."
In keeping with borough code, Jarrett said council is required to hold a public meeting once per month.
According to Jarrett, the House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 1564, which addresses conducting municipal meetings during a statewide emergency declaration.
Jarrett said the bill must still go before the Senate for approval.
According to information provided by Jarrett from the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs, the bill would allow municipalities to conduct business "through telecommunications devices" during an emergency declaration.
The bill would require all council members to hear and make comments on issues.
In addition, the bill would require "public participation by the maximum extent available by doing at least one of the following": Posting notice on how to participate remotely in the newspaper and on the municipalities' website 24 hours in advance of the meeting; Live stream the meeting; record the meeting and post it on the municipalities' website within 24 hours of the meeting; and make a copy of the meeting minutes available within 48 hours of the meeting.
In addition to the April 13 Watsontown Borough Council meeting, a council work session is scheduled for April 27. While weighing how to conduct those meetings, Jarrett said the borough is considering closing its lobby to customers.
"It isn't getting any better," Jarrett said, of the coronavirus pandemic. "More and more counties are gong on stay-at-home orders."
The means of conducting April council meetings is also under consideration in Milton. The municipality has meetings scheduled for April 8 and April 22.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the borough will be considering conducting those meetings online, via Zoom.
