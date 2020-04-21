Offering encouragement to seniors

MILTON — As a means of encouraging and inspiring the Class of 2020, a social media page has been developed to give community members the opportunity to support seniors through an extraordinary time.
Stephanie Murray, who is involved with Central Pennsylvania Youth Ministries (CPYM), worked with fellow CPYM member Sierra Zabrowski to develop the "Adopt a HS Senior Milton PA and Surrounding Areas Group" Facebook page.
Murray's son, Tyler York, is a Milton Area High School senior.
"We work with teens all the time," Murray said. "We deal with a lot of their emotions. They open up to us and talk to us.
"This (Facebook page) is an opportunity for communities to come together, for neighbors to come together," she continued. "It's bringing generations together. It's really cool to see the way it's evolved."
Murray explained that parents or the seniors can post a photo of the impending graduate on the page, along with a short biography.
"Someone from the community will post that 'I'll adopt you,'" she continued.
Some who adopt a senior simply post words of encouragement for the student. Others deliver gifts to the senior's front porch.
Murray said the level of contact is at the discretion of the parents and the seniors.
"It's about showing encouragement through a difficult time," she said. "It's all about the kids and loving on the kids, being a community that's spreading a little joy during this hard time."
According to Murray, 720 people are already following the Facebook page.
"It's not just Milton," she noted. "We have seniors from Selinsgrove, Mount Carmel. We have seniors from Watsontown, Lewisburg... We have a lot that are waiting to be able to adopt. As soon as kids (information is) posted, people are adopting them."
With uncertainty surrounding whether commencement ceremonies will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Murray said many students need something to look forward to at this time.
"Anxiety was already a huge factor (for students)," she said. "This is helping to offer them a little something different.
"You have to think every day 'what is one small thing you can do to brighten everyone's day?'" she said. "This is living opportunities to share love in our communities."
