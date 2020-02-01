WATSONTOWN — Harry Mathias, of Watsontown, was recently awarded a Quilt of Valor in honor and recognition of his service to our country.
Mathias served in the US Navy from 1956-1960.
He worked with the Naval Security Group which was attached to the National Security Agency as a cryptographer coding and decoding communications as well as intercepting Soviet radio traffic.
He served on Adak Island in the Aleutians and Naval Support Facility Kamiseya in Japan. Mathias left the Navy as a communications technician, petty officer 3rd class.
His quilt was pieced by Kathy Hunsinger, quilted by Katherine Girton, and awarded by Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, member of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
For more information on Quilts of Valor, and the foundation, visit www.qovf.org.
