WILLIAMSPORT — Laurie A. Fullerton has been named director of enterprise applications and systems within Information Technology Services at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Fullerton, who began her duties on July 6, has more than 20 years of experience with enterprise and administrative systems. She was most recently employed as applications manager at Gannon University, Erie.
Fullerton earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Robert Morris University and an associate degree in accounting from Community College of Beaver County.
She holds certification as a Project Management Professional from the Project Management Institute.
