LEWISBURG — More than 50 colorful posters were recently displayed at Bucknell’s Academic West building.
The Posters Plus Research Symposium spotlighted social science research conducted by students in coursework, independent projects and Honors theses. Topics included traditional social sciences, gender studies, political science, economics, education, the environment and others.
Meghan Wagner, an economics major from Boston, illustrated sustainability issues she found at Academic East and Academic West.
The LEED-certified buildings were among the newest buildings on the Bucknell campus but Wagner discovered they have expensive features which were not often used.
“The waste that comes out of these buildings is absurd,” Wagner added. “I was more focused on having a call for action for students here.”
Wagner’s work also encouraged students to be environmentally more responsible. She lamented the lack of sustainability awareness among fellow students.
Chris Mangano, psychology major from Smithtown, N.Y. noted some of the features of the new buildings were rarely used or wasteful.
He said showers meant for people riding bicycles to the building are more like formalities installed simply to achieve LEED certification. They also don’t have shower curtains or locks on the doors. Some of the building’s electric lighting was also left on at all hours.
Both Mangano and Wagner were minoring in environmental studies. There work was displayed electronically to save paper.
Other projects included examining the impact of the Lewisburg Community Garden and the prevalence of food insecurity on the Bucknell campus.
