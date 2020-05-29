COVID fears may have slowed stroke patients from seeking care

DANVILLE — During at least the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, a Geisinger Health System physician believes fear of contracting the virus may have led some individuals suffering a stroke to delay seeking medical attention.
Dr. Clemens Schirmer, vice chair of Geisinger's Neurosurgery department, joined with physicians from across the nation to compare the amount of time stroke patients waited to seek care.
During March and April of this year, compared with the same time period in 2019, Schirmer said study participants found those suffering strokes waiting about two hours longer to seek medical attention.
"There was a number of possibilities as to why that could be the case," Schirmer said. "In March, the public sentiment around COVID started to peak. It continued through April, of course."
Within the Geisinger system, Schirmer said physicians noticed some delay in stroke patients seeking care.
"We have seen people come in with strokes a day, to two or three days after it happened," he said. "That's not something we typically see."
Given the anxiety around COVID-19, Schirmer said it's understandable why some patients would delay seeking care. However, he said it's crucial that anyone suffering stroke symptoms immediately seek medical attention.
"Essentially, when you come in with symptoms of a stroke, the brain cells that are responsible for the symptoms are severely unhappy," he said. "They are not necessarily dead yet... There is some time to correct that problem, and limit the amount of stroke you will have."
Treatment options are still available for stroke patients who delay seeking medical attention.
"We still care for you and do things to help you through this," Schirmer said. "We are limited in options to offer you any therapy... to return some of these ares of the brain back to functioning, which is the case if you come in early enough."
He said it's still too early to judge whether individuals are still delaying seeking care for strokes due to fears of being exposed to the virus.
"Last week has been significantly more busy than the previous three weeks (with non-COVID patients)," Schirmer said. "These kinds of ups and downs are not necessarily constituting a trend. It's just random chance. I would reserve judgement on that for a couple more weeks or months until we have better trends locally."
He said Geisinger has always taken the necessary precautions to shield patients from potential exposure to COVID-19.
"We've been lucky in this area," Schirmer said. "We had our fair share of COVID patients, but we have not been inundated to the same extend you may have seen in New York or New Jersey.
"We never lost the ability to care for these patients that come to us."
He said the health system has made adjustments in order to protect patients from exposure to the virus.
"We don't allow families or loved ones to really be at the bedside or the hospital, at the scale it was before," Schirmer said.
"There are some other nuances with how we try to separate patients when we think there is a suspicion of COVID," he continued. "In general, that is not completely different from something we would do if there was a large number of flu cases. It really was, obviously, a little more intense."
Schirmer said stroke symptoms include a loss of balance, vision problems, facial droopiness, arm or leg weakness and speech disturbances.
"If any of those occur, you should take those as symptoms of stroke and call 9-1-1," he said. "You should seek attention as fast as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.