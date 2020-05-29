COVID fears may have slowed stroke patients from seeking care

Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.