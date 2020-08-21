It seems odd to be writing about the Indy 500 in August. But then again, we all know that nothing about this year has been normal.
For the first time since the inaugural race in 1911, the Indy 500 will be contested in a month other than May. The race was not held from 1942 through 1945 due to World War II.
This will mark the first year the race will be held without fans in the stands. That will make this the strangest of all 500s. The estimated 350,000 fans who attend the race each year are a big part of what makes the event so special. For that reason, I am hoping the winner of this year’s race is someone who has won it before as they’ve already experienced the thrill of winning in front of 350,000 fans. It could be a bit of hollow victory if a driver wins his first 500 in front of no fans.
Today, I continue my tradition of looking at the drivers with the best shot of winning the Indy 500. Although the Honda-powered cars ran strong in qualifying — with the Chevrolet teams appearing to be “out to lunch” — I’m guessing the Chevy teams were focused on race setup, due to the limited amount of practice available this year. That could be a very smart move.
What follows is my list of 10 drivers to keep an eye on on Sunday, with No. 1 on the list being my pick to win. It should be noted that pole winner Marco Andretti is not on my list as he has just two series victories in 15 years of competition.
10. Fernando Alonso. This may be the former Formula 1 champion’s last shot at winning the Indy 500 as he’ll return to full-time Formula 1 competition next year. Alonso was running up front at Indy as a rookie three years ago when his car’s engine blew. He failed to qualify for last year’s race.
9. Helio Castroneves. Each of Castroneves’ previous three wins came under unique circumstances. He won as a rookie driver from the rival CART series in 2001, and backed that up with his second win one-year later. His third 500 win in 2009 came just a few weeks after he was exonerated of tax evasion charges which came about as a result of his success on “Dancing with the Stars.”
8. Ed Carpenter. He’s almost always a factor in the race, and finished second to Will Power in 2018. At 39, his window of opportunity for winning the race is rapidly closing.
7. Ryan Hunter-Reay. The 2014 race winner is often a factor at Indy, but has often been plagued by bad luck as well.
6. Takuma Sato. After edging Castroneves to the finish line to win the race in 2017, Sato stormed through the field last year in the closing laps to finish third. Like Hunter-Reay, if things go Sato’s way on Sunday he could be unstoppable.
5. Alexander Rossi. The 2016 rookie winner nearly claimed his second win last year after a daring fight to the finish with winner Simon Pagenaud. Rossi’s had a rough start to this season, but he’s become a master at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
4. Simon Pagenaud. The Frenchman proved himself as a hard racer last year, holding off Rossi in a thrilling dual to the finish. He has a realistic shot at becoming the race’s first back-to-back winner since teammate Castroneves in 2001-2002.
3. Will Power. Early in his career, Power was lost on the ovals. Over the last five years, he’s developed into the league’s best oval-track racer. In addition to his win in the 2018 Indy 500, Power has won three 500-mile races at Pocono, and one in Fontana, Calif. There’s a slew of drivers who have a chance at becoming repeat Indy 500 winners this year, and Power is near the top of that list.
2. Scott Dixon. IndyCar’s most unknown five-time champion has quietly moved into third on the series all-time win list, behind legends AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti. It would be fitting if the IndyCar champion that the general public doesn’t know would win a race with no spectators in attendance. He won the 500 in 2008, but has struggled in the race in recent years.
1. Josef Newgarden. Much like Scott Dixon, Newgarden may be the best driver in the series that the general public has never heard of. A two-time series champion, Newgarden will gain notoriety by winning his first Indy 500. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to experience the loud cheers of the fans as he crosses the famed yard of bricks to take the checkered flag.
