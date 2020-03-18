MIFFLINBURG — Superintendent Daniel R. Lichtel of the Mifflinburg Area School District has announced that free lunches would be available for all district students during the mandated shut-down.
Meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Mifflinburg Area Senior High School, 75 Market St. Lichtel noted meals for all district school-age children were available on a first-come, first served basis and made available through the district.
District administrators would coordinate the efforts.
The superintendent’s announcement noted the northwest corner of the building would be the pick-up location, next to the front driveway of the high school. Traffic flow would be reversed for the distribution. Motorists were asked to enter the driveway from East Street, watch for signs and follow directions of school staff.
School-age children were required to be present with people picking up meals. They will be distributed based on the number of children in the car. Children were asked to stay in the car.
Families may walk to pick up meals, but were asked to avoid disrupting the flow of the pick-up line or congregating at the distribution site. The district encouraged families to continue to reduce the risk of Coronavirus by leaving the pick-up site once meals have been distributed and not gather in groups.
Lunches will include sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk and a snack.
