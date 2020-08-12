LEWISBURG — Sale of another portion of Great Stream Commons was approved Tuesday by Union County commissioners.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said the buyer, Mericle Commercial Real Estate of Wilkes-Barre, agreed to pay $1.1 million for two lots in the 365 acre park in Gregg Township. Square footage was estimated at 300,000 to 400,000 square feet.
Reber said Mericle was not disclosing exactly how they would develop the property, but they estimated as many as 100 jobs would be supported.
The developer's website featured properties ranging from 5,000-square foot office space to warehouse complexes covering more than 800,000 square feet. Many of their current offerings were near Interstate highways in the Wilkes-Barre, Nanticoke and Hazleton areas.
Reber noted that 58 applicants have put in to date for $15,000 grants, portions of $2.5 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. Grants may be applied to direct expenses and revenue declines attributed to the COVID-19 crisis. Recipients need to have their grant money spent by Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Reber noted that applications would not be accepted after 7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20. Applicants may apply online at the county website or download a printable application at unioncountypa.org. Applications were also available at the at the Union County Government Center.
