WINFIELD — The Union Township Fire Company will be holding a chicken corn soup and chicken salad sale from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the fire company, 40 Municipal Lane, Winfield.
Pre-orders are advised and can be made by Judy at 570-524-7079 or rjwetzel@dejazzd.com, or through the Union Township Fire Company Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.