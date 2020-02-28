MILTON — The cases against three suspects charged following a Nov. 10 shooting along Elm Street in Milton are continuing to proceed through the court system.
The following suspects have each been charged with attempted homicide and related counts: Ricky Waheed Pearson, 22, of Sunbury; Deionte Sherrell, 23, of Erie; and Antonio Carpenter, 24, of Highspire.
According to court documents, the incident started to unfold at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 when an unidentified witness said he and a victim later identified by Milton police as 24-year-old Derek Whitesel were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway.
Carpenter and Sherrell arrived at the apartment to retrieve a hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend, court papers said.
After Whitesel and the witness pushed Carpenter and Sherrell out of the apartment, police said Whitesel called the two and said he wanted to meet “to settle this” on Elm Street.
As Whitesel and the witness approached Elm Street, police said Carpenter and Sherrell entered into a physical altercation with the witness. Pearson is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Whitesel before fleeing in a car with Carpenter and Sherrell.
According to online court records, Carpenter is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing Monday, April 27, at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
Pearson and Sherrell are each scheduled for status conferences Monday, March 30, at the courthouse.
The three suspects remain locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail.
After the shooting, Whitesel was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where police said he had at least seven different surgeries to treat various injuries sustained as a result of the shooting.
