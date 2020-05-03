Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
There is a great deal written these days about the importance of using native plants in the home garden. And so, the logical response may be, “What is a native plant?”
Is a plant native to my state or a region of the country? Yes, it can be both of those. However, plants may naturalize over many hundred of years, and a plant that may be considered a native plant in Pennsylvania may not, in fact, be a true native.
A case in point is one of my favorite flowers: echinacea, or coneflower. It is on every list for native pollinators, and yet, it is not native to the Mid-Atlantic region, but to the plains. However, it has established itself in our region and works very well to support pollinators.
So, the question about native plants is not so much if the plant is native to Pennsylvania from time immemorial, but has the plant established itself and does it behave, that is, does it remain where it is planted and is it reliable?
The question that follows the definition of a native plant is understandable: why should we care about native plants? Specific regions have their own ecological needs, and wildlife are dependent on particular trees, shrubs and plants to provide necessary food and shelter.
Think about fruit-bearing shrubs, such as ilex verticillata, or winterberry holly. It is native to Pennsylvania, can tolerate wet or acidic soil, and has beautiful green leaves that drop off in autumn to reveal larger than average bright red berries that remain in place for the winter and provide food for birds. The birds enjoy the berries and we have a shrub with four-season beauty to enjoy.
Choosing native shrubs does not have to be difficult, nor does it require us to forgo beautiful plants for something that may be native and well, boring. Ask yourself a few questions: Is the plant well-behaved and not prone to taking over the yard, can it handle our winters, will it be beneficial to insects and pollinators and, oh yes, is it attractive?
Once those questions are answered it is a matter of choosing between evergreen, such as arbor vita or pine, or deciduous, such as dogwood. Once those decisions are made, it can be an enjoyable adventure to find just the right native shrubs for the yard whether formal garden or a small plot.
When choosing native shrubs, it is important to ask about propagation. Where was the plant grown and what stock was used? If possible, shop at an area nursery where your questions can be addressed by local professionals. Since you will be introducing a shrub into your yard and you want it to perform at its best, you will want to know as much as you can about its origin. Was the plant grown from Pennsylvania stock? It’s a specific question, but more and more nurseries are equipped to answer it because planting with natives is becoming increasingly important. Pay attention to price: The less expensive the plant, the better the chance that it may have been collected from the wild or grown in a distant place. Finally, planting native shrubs will avoid the pitfall of having planted an invasive species. Japanese Barberry has been planted for years as an attractive landscape plant. However, it has taken over many forest understory areas with aggressive propagation, made easier because native deer do not like it as a food source. What was once planted as a replacement for the tamer European barberry has now become a garden thug, crowding out native species. To assist you in getting started on selecting native shrubs for your yard, go to https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Conservation/WildPlants/LandscapingwithNativePlants/Pages/default.aspx.
