SUNBURY — Northumberland County commissioners unanimously approved a contract Tuesday for roof work at the new magisterial district office at 45 Locust St., Milton.
Boss Insulation and Roofing Inc., of West Milton, was awarded the $49,885 contract for the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl.
Others bids were submitted by Spotts Brothers Inc., of Schuylkill Haven ($59,300), and Budget Renovations and Roofing Inc., of Shamokin, ($61,954).
Voting to approve Boss Insulation and Roofing as the lowest responsible bidder were Commissioners Kym Best, Sam Schiccatano and Richard Shoch.
The work involves replacing a flat rubber roof with a pitched roof that will be more durable.
The new office opened May 20 after relocating from Front Street and Broadway in Milton, where it operated for many years.
There was no new or old business discussed at the 10-minute meeting and no citizen input was offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.