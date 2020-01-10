LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors passed a preliminary budget without a dissenting vote Thursday night.
Projections for the 2020-21 included revenues of $36.5 million versus expenses of $37.2 million. John Fairchild, director of administrative services, said there was a currently a budget gap of $691,835 but it will be filled over time.
“We’ll be primarily looking at retirements as well as getting a defined rate for our health care,” Fairchild said. “(The projection) contains the maximum health care rate increase of 10%. We’re hoping to get that down drastically.”
Likewise, the Act 1 tax increase cap of 3.1% passed by the board was built into the projection. Fairchild said the increase was approximately 0.55 mills. If approved, it would add $55 to the tax bill of a $100,000 property assessment.
The district will apply for referendum exceptions for special education and pension costs. If needed, they would allow the district to increase property taxes beyond the Act 1 cap without a referendum. Fairchild noted exceptions have been applied for annually but not been relied upon.
A settlement was reached with a contractor which excavated unsuitable soil as the new high school was being built. The board was not alerted with a change order before Lobar, the contractor, brought in better quality fill near the entrance of the school. Fairchild noted the district solicitor said the company was technically correct. The district agreed to pay a compromise amount of $110,136 and close out the contract.
Dr. Stephen C. Skalka, superintendent, asked school directors to consider modifying or adding positions to the staff. They included a business, computer information technology teacher and an emotional support teacher.
Making the job of athletic director full time was also among the proposed changes. Athletic Director Mark Temple, also a teacher, currently serves limited hours in athletics.
“Almost all of those proposed positions are situations where the need has grown, but the ability to address that need has not,” Skalka said. “We’ve added sports teams in recent years, lacrosse was the last for boys and girls.”
Skalka credited athletic staff, staff working with English language learners and other growing demand areas for doing an outstanding job. But a critical point was approaching to see if the students in those programs were getting the support they needed.
Skalka told the board “creative financing” may be needed to support the proposed changes. Savings could come from retirements, reconfiguring other positions and grant funding. More could be known in about a month.
Advance placement environmental science students of Van Wagner told the board about the Eels in the Classroom program. Wagner said the program, perhaps first in the country, raised and released the endangered fish into White Deer Creek. James Carter explained that eels naturally swim from salt water to fresh water rivers or creeks, but river dams have prevented them from doing so. Their presence locally helps preserve the ecosystems in bodies of freshwater.
Wagner noted a larger tank funded by the Green Dragon Foundation allowed students to raise more than a dozen eels without any of them dying in the process.
The LAHS boys soccer team received certificates for their 2019 season. They compiled a 22-1-1 record and advanced to the PIAA Class 2A state tournament semifinals.
