LEWISBURG — Signs of life this week under the green phase in Lewisburg included a video crew going from business to business.
Director Steve Gibson of Creature/Feature Video said the plan was to go to four or five restaurants and about the same number of retailers to produce video illustrating the steps they’ve taken to ensure client and employee safety.
“(We’re) showing changes they’ve made,” Gibson said. “Safety measures, social distancing, table spacing, Plexiglas, hand sanitizing, what their employees are doing differently.”
The objective, Gibson said, was to overcome the wariness some people have about going out again even after Union County has been in the green phase for awhile.
The videos will be posted online by businesses, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) and Small Business Development Center Bucknell University (SBDC).
The LDP and SBDC were behind the effort. The work qualified for support as an “educational training video” under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
Gibson was joined in the effort by Daniel Nienhuis, audio technician, and Kim Bowers-Antolick who interviewed business owners.
Bowers-Antolick, also an LDP board member, said “Re-opening videos featuring downtown Lewisburg” would help attract visitors from outside the immediate area.
“Lewisburg is a big shopping destination for folks in the region,” Bowers-Antolick said. “We want to reach those folks too if we could (and) say everyone is following guidelines and you can feel good to come here.”
Bowers-Antolick did interviews Tuesday with Jesse Reeves at Gram’s Eatery, at the Bull Run Inn and at other businesses. She hoped as many people and businesses as possible would share the video once it was finished.
