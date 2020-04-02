Nonprofit providing food for pets in need

MILTON — In an effort to "keep the pets at home," a nonprofit organization which has a history of providing pet food for families in need will be giving away the food items on Saturday.
Arthur's Pet Pantry will be giving a one-week supply of pet food to families in need from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday from the parking lot of the Arrowhead Restaurant, located along Route 405 north of Milton.
Susan Straub, Arthur's Pet Pantry director, said it's important for the organization to provide pet food to families in need at a time when so many are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I feel as though we need to give back," she said. "There are a lot of people out of work right now... I don't want to see people think 'oh I can't feed my pets so we have to give them up.'
"That's why we're here," Straub continued. "We want to keep the pets at home."
The organization offered a similar distribution for Wood Mode employees when the Snyder County business closed its doors last year.
Monthly distributions are also offered for those in need who have pets.
Pet food is available for Union County residents in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month from Mazeppa's Manna, Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
Pet food is distributed to Shikellamy School District families in need from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at Sixth and Queen streets, Northumberland.
While there are no income guidelines for those who will receive the pet food on Saturday, Straub said those who attend will have to sign a paper affirming they are receiving the donation.
While Arthur's Pet Pantry has enough food items on hand for Saturday's event, the organization is in need of pet food to give away to those in need.
"Right now, we are in dire need of cat dry food and cans of dog food," Straub said.
Recently, the organization received a donation of dried dog food from Mommy and Me Rescue, of Mount Carmel.
"They filled the whole back of a pickup truck with dried dog food that they donated to us," Straub said. "Thank God for Mommy and Me Rescue.
"We've also gotten donations from 4 Paws Sake, from here in Milton," she continued. "They gave us some donations back in the fall of items they had and didn't need. They knew we were running low. We all work together."
Donations of pet food for Arthur's Pet Pantry can be dropped off at Pet Valu and Brookpark Pet Supply, both of Lewisburg.
Those wishing to donate pet food, but unable to make it to one of those stores, can contact either store and make a credit card payment to purchase dog food for Arthur's Pet Pantry.
Straub noted that a friend of her family recently donated to the organization by calling one of the stores and providing her credit card number in order to purchase the food items.
"She is from Hershey and feels bad because we had to cancel three of our fundraisers," Straub said, of the friend. "She was trying to figure out a way to give us some food. Every place she went to in the Harrisburg-Hershey area, they were out of pet food."
She said donations to Arthur's Pet Pantry are now more crucial than ever.
A March 20 fundraiser, which was to have been held at Hoss's Steak and Sea House in Shamokin Dam, was canceled due to the pandemic.
During that fundraiser, Straub said 20% of all meals purchased were to have been donated to Arthur's Pet Pantry.
"With that being a Friday, we were hoping to bring in $500, $600," she said.
On Saturday, April 11, the organization was planning an Easter bone hunt, which was to have been held at the Milton State Park.
"We were hoping to bring in a couple hundred dollars," Straub said. "We were going to have donation boxes if anyone wanted to come and donate, they could've dropped off pet supplies there."
The organization has also canceled a Heroes for K-9s fundraiser which was to have been held April 25 at Barn Appetit near Milton.
Straub said the event would have been comprised of many things her late daughter, Arthur's Pet Pantry founder Abigail Erdley, enjoyed.
"We had volunteers from the local police departments, state police, the fire companies, EMS who were going to partner with a shelter dog," Straub said, of the fundraiser. "In the evening, they were going to walk in the barn, on a catwalk."
The plan was to have the emergency responders teach basic commands to the dogs. Those commands were then to be demonstrated on the catwalk.
"The best-trained dogs don't always want to (respond to the commands)," Straub said. "That's the entertainment."
She noted that Erdley became an emergency medical technician when she was 16 and volunteered with a fire department.
"When she passed away (in 2018), she had 10 special needs cats and two basset hounds," Straub said. "I wanted to bring something of her back in for a night."
She was hoping the event would bring in "a couple thousand dollars" to support Arthur's Pet Pantry.
Straub is hopeful that fundraiser can be rescheduled for later this year. The Easter bone hunt could also be rescheduled.
For more information on Arthur's Pet Pantry, visit the organization's Facebook page.
