LEWISBURG — Advocates for Pennsylvania downtowns and neighborhoods used a repurposed Lewisburg landmark for a meeting on Wednesday.
The Iron Front Cowork was the site for the Eastern Fall Manager’s Meeting of the Pennsylvania Downtown Center (PDC). About 50 representatives used the space in the Chamberlain Building to trade ideas and learn about marketing downtowns and making neighborhoods more viable.
Opening remarks were offered by Judy Wagner, Lewisburg mayor.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership executive director, said the twice-a-year meetings provided updates on grant opportunities. There would also be presentations by the state Department Community and Economic Development.
“I always bring things back from talking to other Main Street managers and finding out what is going on in their downtowns,” Ruby said. “The Pennsylvania Downtown Center has been an incredible resource for Lewisburg for years. Every meeting I attend, I come back with more information.”
Learning how to access resources from the Downtown Center or the DCED was a big benefit of such meetings.
Presentations and topics included funding assistance for developing so-called brownfield sites, bidding procedures (non-profit versus municipality) and a report from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.