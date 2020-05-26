Schools across Pennsylvania competed in the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy’s Stock Market Challenge.
Teams of students each managed a hypothetical investment of $100,000 in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds and made buying and trading decisions based on the stock market. The students who traded and finished the competition with the most money won.
Milton School District ranked in the top 10 for both the high school and middle school divisions of the Snyder, Union, Montour, and West Northumberland County spring competition. The winning high school student was Spencer Yeager. He worked under the leadership of teacher, Debra Bleistein. Addison Zettlemoyer won in the middle school division. She worked under the guidance of teacher, Seth Reitz.
Warrior Run Middle School ranked in the top 10 for the middle school division of the Snyder, Union, Montour, and West Northumberland county during the spring competition. The winning student was Chase Beachel. He worked under the leadership of teacher, Jeremy Betz.
