LEWISBURG — The boards of the Union County Library System has canceled all book sales for the spring and summer due to the challenges in providing the opportunity to browse and shop safely.
The Public Library for Union County’s major book sale event, which draws shoppers from all over the state and as far as New Jersey, was scheduled for mid-July. West End Library and Herr Memorial Library sales were set to take place earlier this month.
"It is a shame that we had to cancel our book sale," said Wendy Rote, West End Library director. "This event helps the West End Library provide programs, materials and operation of the library. But at this time our main concern is the welfare of our patrons. Our prayers and concerns go out to all of our patrons and hopefully things will be close to normal in the days to come."
Don Adams, board president for the Public Library for Union County, noted the importance of the book sale to library fundraising.
"The library book sale is essential to supporting our programs and services that we provide to the community," Adams said.
It was undetermined whether there would be any makeup sales this year.
All three libraries are currently unable to accept book donations as storage rooms to hold unsold books are filled to capacity. Individuals are asked to consider donating materials to the HandUp Foundation in Milton.
