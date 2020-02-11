LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross recently listed upcoming blood drives throughout the area.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities are listed by county:
Columbia County
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
• 1 to 7 this afternoon at Bloomsburg University, 350 Kehr Union, 400 E. Second St., Bloomsburg
• 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bloomsburg University, 350 Kehr Union, 400 E. Second St., Bloomsburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Grace Bible Church, 209 McIntyre Road, Catawissa
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Bloomsburg Y, 30 E. Seventh St., Bloomsburg
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
Lycoming County
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at STEP Inc., 2138 Lincoln St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at UPMC Susquehanna, 700 High St., Williamsport
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 1454 S. Route 44, Jersey Shore
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Community Baptist Church, 1853 Route 87, Montoursville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Pine Street UMC, 441 Pine St., Williamsport
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Nippenose Valley Village, 7190 S. Route 44, Williamsport
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lycoming Mall, 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, Pennsdale
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at St. John’s Newberry UMC, 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Trout Run Fire Hall, 241 Route 14, Trout Run
Snyder County
• Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Church of the Nazarene, 543 W. Sassafras St., Selinsgrove
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Port Ann Wesleyan Church, 2856 Troxelville Road, Middleburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Chapman Community Chapel, 94 Silver Creek Road, Port Trevorton
Union County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg
• 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Beaver Memorial UMC, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg
