LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors kept property taxes in check as they passed a final proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
A 2020-21 budget which keeps property taxes at 17.71 mills was passed Thursday night without a dissenting vote. The owner of a property valued at $100,000 would owe $1,771 in property taxes under the unchanged rate if adopted in June.
Directors at a previous meeting had noted money could be tight for many taxpayers in the months ahead and chose a budget option without a tax increase. The option also added one contracted and one professional position to the staff and maintained a $183,000 budget reserve.
Starting wages and substitute wages for 2020-21 were approved. They included non-support staff positions and pay rates for administrative secretary ($12.45 per hour), general secretary, certified instructional aide and technology technician ($11.45) and clerical or library aide ($10.45).
AFSCME union position and wages included maintenance ($14.63), head custodian ($11.54), cafeteria manager ($12.41) and food service worker ($10.75). Substitute positions ranged from clerical aide ($9.82) to health room aide ($15.25).
Substitute teachers will receive a daily rate of $125.
Directors also passed a resolution buying back outstanding bonds 2015 and refinancing district debt to take advantage of lower interest rates.
Senior projects, a graduation requirement, were waived for the Class of 2020. Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka said most high school seniors had completed their projects, but some had more to do or had time sensitive work-planned closer to the end of the school year. It was noted that the work was incomplete through no fault of the students.
It was also noted that class rank was determined by performance the first three-quarters of the school year for high school seniors and for the entire school year for grades nine, 10 and 11. Directors agreed to change the policy to include first semester grades only for calculating class rank for the graduating classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
However, discussion ensued after Director Erin Jablonski asked for an amendment to not calculate class rank for the classes of 2021, 2022 or 2023. Jablonski suggested some ninth graders could be at a disadvantage if they started their first semester poorly but improved in the second half. The amendment was withdrawn after it was suggested it was unfair for students had taken more weighted courses in the second semester.
Directors agreed to take a look at additional options for backup electric generators for Kelly Elementary and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School. Additional power options to maintain phone systems during blackouts were being considered.
Otherwise, Skalka noted that school building principals were using Facebook pages to inform parents and students of interesting things going on. It was also mentioned that summer camps have been canceled due to the COVID health crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.