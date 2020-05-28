WILLIAMSPORT — A new scholarship at Pennsylvania College of Technology offers support to completers of career and technical education programs statewide for their higher-education expenses.
To be eligible for the Career and Technical Education Student Scholarship, a 2020 applicant must be a Pennsylvania resident, enrolled full time, have completed a minimum of one year or 360 hours in a Pennsylvania Department of Education-approved career and technical education program, earn a 2.0 cumulative GPA for all CTE-completed coursework, submit a final official CTC/CTE transcript, and submit the Penn College Scholarship Application.
The $2,000 Career and Technical Education Student Scholarship is renewable for up to four years for baccalaureate students and two years for associate degree students. To renew, all recipients must remain enrolled full time and maintain a GPA of at least 2.5.
For more about the Career and Technical Education Student Scholarship at Penn College, visit www.pct.edu/ctescholarship.
