MILTON — Pennsylvania American Water has announced a $900,000 project to upgrade its South Front Street booster pump station.
The project, which is being conducted by Pioneer Construction Company of Honesdale, got underway this week and is expected to be completed by December.
“The original pump station was constructed in 1966 and housed two pumps capable of 1,050 gallons-per- minute,” said Ewoud Hulstein, Pennsylvania American Water project manager. “These continued investments in Pennsylvania American Water’s infrastructure allow us to meet current and future water demands of the communities we serve.”
The current pumps will be replaced with larger 2,000 gallon-per-minute capacity pumps, and a third pump. Additionally, the building housing the pumps will be rehabilitated.
The booster pump moves water from the company’s water treatment plant to Milton, Northumberland, East Buffalo Township, West Chillisquaque Township and Point Township.
Hulstein said the project will allow the company to better meet projected water demand, and will increase the reliability of the distribution system.
"This project has been in the planning process for several years," he said. "Pennsylvania American Water prioritizes capital projects based on various factors, including, but not limited to, customer service, economic impacts, environmental impacts and physical condition."
The project will not impact customer bills.
"It is funded as part of our regular, ongoing system upgrade program," Hulstein said. "Our rates are set by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which periodically reviews all of our capital investments across the commonwealth, such as this pump station upgrade, and sets our rates to reflect those investments statewide."
The Standard-Journal reported in May that the company applied for a rate increase which, after two years, could add nearly $12 per month to the typical household bill.
Construction crews will be working at the Milton booster pump station between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Customer water service will not be impacted while the upgrades are completed, Hulstein said.
