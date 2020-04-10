NORRISTOWN — Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) has announced that the 11th annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run will be held virtually at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 19.
Participants will be able to run or walk from any location.
“We know this event has become something that people look forward to during Penn State University’s Blue-White Weekend and, while we fully understand and support the university’s decision to cancel Blue-White Weekend during these uncertain times, we wanted to also find a way for everyone to still come together,” said Demika Poole, SOPA’s Director of Special Events. “The virtual run/walk will allow all participants to safely complete their run, keep the tradition and spirit of the event alive, and show that in times of adversity our community truly is stronger together.”
On the morning of Sunday, April 19, participants can tune into SOPA’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. for the livestream kickoff of the 11th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run. The live stream will feature runners and celebrity guests.
All participants will receive, via mail, an official commemorative Beaver Stadium Run T-shirt.
Participants can also raise funds online for added incentives by creating their own fundraising page to garner support from their friends, family and co-workers.
All participants will be able to register online until the start of the race by visiting www.StadiumRun.org.
Members of the public can also sponsor a participant or make a general donation.
Last year nearly 3,000 runners and walkers took part in the annual event, raising more than $412,000.
