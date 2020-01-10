WILLIAMSPORT —The Community Arts Center (CAC) board announced recently the hiring of Chuck Still as executive director.
Still has 35 years of leadership experience with an eclectic collection of venues nationwide. The CAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pennsylvania College of Technology that has served 1.5 million guests for more than 1,000 productions since opening in 1993.
Still comes to the Community Arts Center from the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH) in Texas, where, from 2015-19, he oversaw the start-up of the facility and helped complete a $25 million capital campaign as MATCH’s founding executive director.
MATCH, which serves small and mid-sized cultural arts organizations in the Houston region, has hosted more than 5,000 events featuring nearly 400 different performers and arts groups, serving more than a half million patrons since its inception.
From 2008-14, Still was founding executive director of the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center (“The Kate”) in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, responsible for the launch of a facility featuring diverse programming and 200-plus shows annually, as well as a small museum.
His accomplishments there included completing a $1.7 million capital campaign for extensive renovation of a circa-1911 performing arts space. The Kate’s stage hosted such renowned performers as Art Garfunkel, Mavis Staples, Judy Collins, Roger McGuinn and Richard Thompson.
Prior to that, Still served as executive director of Riverside Theatre, Vero Beach, Florida, where he completed a $21.3 million capital campaign for a $19.5 million theater renovation while increasing annual giving from $238,000 to $966,000.
The professional theater featured a strong educational arm and booked a diverse range of performers including Debbie Reynolds, Bob Newhart, the Smothers Brothers and Marvin Hamlisch.
In the 1990s, Still worked as managing director at Merrimac Repertory Theatre, Lowell, Massachusetts, and at the Berkshire Theatre Festival, Stockbridge, Massachusetts. He has also worked in theater in various managerial capacities in New York City, Virginia, Minnesota, Alabama and North Carolina.
Still holds a master of fine arts from North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem, N.C., and a Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College, Davidson, N.C.
“The Community Arts Center is pleased to welcome Chuck to the staff,” said board of directors Co-Chairman William J. Martin, “and we are excited and enthusiastic about the leadership experience he brings to the executive director position.”
“The CAC board feels strongly that Chuck’s broad and deep expertise in the industry, his creative approach to development, and his open and engaging leadership style, are all precisely what our organization needs right now,” added Patrick Marty, co-chairman of the center’s board of directors. “I know that the CAC staff is eager to work with and learn from Chuck, and I trust that community leaders will assist us in offering Chuck a warm welcome to the region.”
