Why not take the New York City subway next time you visit Yankee Stadium?
The “D” train from Manhattan to the Bronx will get you to 161st Street and River Avenue. But be sure to look out the window when the train stops at the 155th Street and Eighth Avenue station.
The tile work at the Independent Subway station is highlighted in black and orange, the colors of the New York Giants baseball team. They played upstairs at a ballpark called the Polo Grounds until season’s end in 1957.
The baseball Giants and the Polo Grounds are long gone.
The “Jints” fled to the The City by the Bay the same year the Dodgers moved to the City of Angels. The oval-ish Polo Grounds was used for things like midget car races until the Mets played there for a couple of seasons. It was then knocked down to make way for the Polo Grounds public housing complex.
Outside of the name of the complex, the tiles at the station maybe some stuff at memorabilia shops, there is little evidence the Giants ever played baseball in New York.
That is unless you consider “Matty, An Afternoon with Christy Mathewson,” scheduled for a 1 p.m. curtain on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg.
The one-man show by Eddie Frierson is a living tribute to the life of Mathewson, perhaps the greatest New York Giant, or at least the greatest before Willie Mays. Though not a native New Yorker, Frierson brings a bit of old New York and its Lewisburg connection to life.
The two-act portrayal received positive reviews from no less a critic than Clive Barnes. Bob Costas and Kieth Olbermann both gave it a thumbs-up. He has done the show in Lewisburg before, to great acclaim I am told. It also had a run in New York and has been done as called-on since.
Mathewson was a gentleman at a time when many ballplayers were considered oddballs, flakes or ruffians. His attendance at Bucknell University and marriage to Jane Stoughton of Lewisburg was well known, as was his military service and slow death from tuberculosis resulting from that service is also acknowledged.
Mathewson, in the century since he played, has been lauded as “America’s First Sports Hero.” He was known as “The Christian Gentleman” and “The Big Six” during his playing days. He was a patriot, a man of faith who wrote books and appeared in on the vaudeville stage in the off-season.
Mathewson was also a great player. His 373-188 major league pitching record, along with a 2.18 ERA and more than 2,500 strikeouts earned a spot in the inaugural class of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. His 435 complete games pitched also stand out today, when getting all 27 outs in a major league win is a rarity.
What they call a “bullpen game,” when the starter goes through the opposing order no more than twice before the pen takes over, is common now. Some say the computer analytics behind it make the game less entertaining. I don’t entirely agree, but that’s another column.
Frierson, an actor who played baseball in high school and at UCLA, began looking into a Mathewson story in 1984. He said it took nearly nine years before he could turn it into good theater.
It began with a chance encounter with “Pitching in a Pinch,” Mathewson’s best-known book. Frierson’s dad, an educator, picked up a copy at a used book store which he gave to his son.
Frierson had a plane to catch one day and grabbed it off a shelf. The brainstorm came while en route to Florida.
“As I read it on the plane I was laughing out loud, literally,” he said when we spoke on the phone. “All these names that you knew coming to life. Just phenomenal stories (with) different umpires and different things and tidbits about baseball history that I didn’t know. I’m thinking as I am flying I could do something with this.”
From there came plans for a trip Factoryville, Mathewson’s hometown, for some research. Lewisburg was on the way and Frierson stopped at at the gate named for Mathewson.
“The first side was all the baseball stuff,” he recalled. “Then I went over to the other side and it was all the other things. The war hero, the fraternities, a member of the glee club, the class president, the class historian. I didn’t know any of that stuff.”
Then came a trip to the library and a chance visit with Doris Dysinger, the university curator for special collections. Frierson called her “one of the greatest friends I’ve ever had in life.” Dysinger stayed late and assembled material about Mathewson so Frierson could pick it up the next day.
Frierson, again by chance, found the Mathewson family burial plots in Lewisburg Cemetery during his first days in Lewisburg. Frierson was soon taken by Lewisburg and its people, staying a night for $14 in the then-rustic Lewisburger Hotel.
“From that point on, it literally stopped being about me,” Frierson said. “I could care less if people remember my name. But they will definitely remember Christy Mathewson when the walk out of the theater.”
Even if “Matty” had never been performed in public, Frierson said his 1984 trip was worthwhile if only for the people he met and friendships created.
And to think he had yet to meet Betty “The First Lady of Lewisburg” Cook!
FYI: My dad was a Brooklyn Dodger fan but was fond of Willie Mays. The Mets acquired Mays in 1972 for a pitcher named Charlie Williams and a bag of baseballs. I was 16 and didn’t care that Mays was hardly the player he once was, it was just a trip to see him play in New York with an interlocking “NY” on his cap. My dad, however, remembered when Mays was too good to dismiss as just one of those guys from Coogan’s Bluff. Mays, 88, is one of only about two dozen New York Giants still living.
