MONTOURSVILLE — Chad Robbins has been named PennDOT District 3-0 employee of the month for June.
Robbins is currently a highway designer in the Roadway Design Unit. In this position, he serves as a liaison between the roadway and bridge unit, reviewing roadway designs for conformity to the design standards as well as remedy conflicts and progressing roadway design forward.
While teleworking, Robbins identified an issue and coordinated with coworkers in the construction design unit and the department’s IT unit to solve allowing the system to complete a multi-project plan to be advertised on schedule. He shared his findings with fellow employees.
A 12-year employee of PennDOT, Robbins lives in Bloomsburg with his wife Amanda and their three children. He enjoys working out at his local gym.
