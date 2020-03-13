HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that all K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days effective, Monday.
The administration has been working with school districts as well as state and local officials to gather input on this decision. The administration will continue to monitor coronavirus in the commonwealth, and at the end of 10 days will reevaluate and decide whether continued closure is needed.
“We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities,” Wolf said.
“Be aware that no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180 day or school hours requirements,” he continued. “The Department of Education will work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support school districts with any continuity of learning plans they may be pursuing.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low-income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab and go, during this closure.
Following the announcement by the Wolf administration, the Milton Area School District posted on its website it “is doing its best to be proactive in response to (Friday’s) statewide school closure.”
The district advised parents to follow the school’s website and social media channels for additional information.
The Lewisburg Area School District announced via its website that the SACC program at Kelly Elementary School will not operate during the mandatory school closure. In addition, SAT testing scheduled for today at the Lewisburg Area High School has been cancelled.
The Mifflinburg Area School District announced “all facility usage by athletic, extra-curricular groups and outside agencies will be suspended” during the mandatory closure.
