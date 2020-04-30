WILLIAMSPORT — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike any other.
It was serious, Yaw said, in the disproportionate effect its symptoms have on seniors. However, Yaw questioned why the death count associated with COVID-19 was being treated as something far out of the ordinary.
“The question is, is it?” Yaw mused in a telephone interview. “Our average number of deaths from just the flu every year is 56,000. In 1980 we had 80,000 deaths from the flu at a time when we had a vaccine.”
Yaw recalled the high number of flu deaths 40 years ago but that extraordinary measures were not taken. He also recalled an era when a county health officer would come to a family with a child with an infectious disease and quarantine the child at home until the officer would release them.
“This is the first time in history that we have ever isolated the well people and we are not concentrating on people that are sick,” he said. “The Washington model is predicting that we are going to have 74,000 deaths by August. The normal flu period in the United States runs from October to March. Even with an extended period – If you are believing the people out there – We’re going to have less people die from this than died in the 2017-18 flu period.”
Yaw said real problem areas were not getting enough attention.
“Sixty-five percent of our deaths come from nursing homes,” Yaw observed. “Then why are we locking up basically all the people and closing down all these businesses?”
There was a trade-off, Yaw said, between mental and physical well-being.
“Let’s weigh the risks involved here,” he said. “We’ve probably reached the point where people are really going to start to be affected by losing their jobs, not having money, being locked up, can’t do their normal things.”
Yaw suggested focusing more resources on nursing homes.
“We should be testing more in nursing homes, testing all the people who go in there,” Yaw said. “There so much that is not logical that we are doing and I am not quite sure why.”
Yaw conceded COVID-19 was bad but other bad diseases have been faced and not treated the same way. He questioned why it has reached a point where individual rights were suffering.
“We’re being told what we can do, we can’t assemble,” Yaw observed. “Civil disobedience has been a keystone of the American way of life.”
Yaw noted that the success of civil rights movement was based on civil disobedience. He thought current discontent may also be heading for similar acts.
“I’m not advocating it,” Yaw noted. “But I talk to people who are fed up with it. (They) are losing their businesses, they are losing their employees.”
Yaw noted that there are parts of the state which should have stricter rules, such as the Philadelphia-area suburbs.
“I’m not some ogre out there that says that I think we should send people out to die. That’s not the case,” he said. “I’m just saying look at the facts. We deal with things I think are more serious on a fairly regular basis.”
The effects of the COVID-19 crisis have extended to meat packing plants in the mid-west. Some have suspended operations as outbreaks have been occurring among employees. A meat shortage was thus predicted for markets dependent on those products, though President Trump ordered meatpacking plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act.
Yaw, chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, could not pinpoint the exact problem at the packing plants. But he suspected that good practices were not being followed from the start.
The supply chain for dairy products has also been disrupted to the point where dairy farmers across the country have dumped raw milk. Yaw said he’d been told that there has been dumping in his largely rural Senate district.
