MILTON — When she retired from a career in nursing, Debbie Tyson vowed to stay active. She has accomplished that by volunteering with several different community entities.
In addition to volunteering as a foster grandparent at Baugher Elementary School, Tyson serves beside her granddaughter Angelique Tyson as a volunteer with the Milton Salvation Army.
The Tyson’s volunteer efforts are currently focused on the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign. The Tysons give several hours of their time each week manning kettles at various area businesses as part of the Salvation Army’s annual fundraising efforts.
Debbie has been attending the Milton Salvation Army’s church for the past nine years.
“I want to give back to the church what they gave to us,” she said.
Debbie was inspired by her late granddaughter, Patricia Tyson, to begin attending the Salvation Army Church.
“She said ‘grandma, can you sit with me at church?’” Debbie recalled.
Patricia subsequently passed away from anaphylactic shock.
Debbie enjoys the time she spends volunteering with the kettle campaign. She likes interacting with those who donate to the campaign.
“I love talking to the people,” she said. “Numerous people have told me about their childhood, their Christmases.”
In addition to serving with the Salvation Army, Debbie is in her sixth year of volunteering with the Foster Grandparent program. She serves five days per week at Baugher Elementary School.
As Debbie was recently stationed with a red kettle at one door of the Lewisburg Walmart, 15-year-old Angelique was stationed with a kettle at another door.
“I am so proud of her, very, very proud,” Debbie said of her granddaughter.
Angelique said it was through her grandmother that she started attending the Salvation Army’s Milton church.
“I started doing the bell ringing last year,” said Angelique, a 10th-grade student at the Milton Area High School. “My gram got me started doing it.”
She enjoys serving with the Salvation Army.
“I enjoy meeting people,” Angelique said. “It is satisfying to know I am helping other people.”
She particularly enjoys watching younger children place donations in the red kettles.
“One of the best interactions I get is when I see parents encouraging their kids to donation,” she said.
Milton Salvation Army Lt. Jared Starnes said the goal of this year’s kettle campaign is to raise $40,000 for the local corps.
Donation kettles are generally set up at the following locations: Walmart, Country Cupboard, Street of Shops and Big Lots, Lewisburg; Lingle’s, Watsontown; and Great Valu, Turbotville.
Funds raised through the campaign support the Milton Salvation Army’s programming and general operating expenses.
Anyone wishing to donate to the campaign, but who is unable to stop by a kettle location, can send checks to the Milton Salvation Army, P.O. Box 178, Milton, PA 17847.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army headquarters at 30 Center St., Milton.
For more information on volunteering with the Milton Salvation Army, call 570-742-4231.
