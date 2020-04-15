TURBOTVILLE — With a bit of sadness in her voice, Kay Brady readily admits she misses opening her classroom to her students each day.
"I miss it a lot," said Brady, a second-grade teacher in the Warrior Run School District. "It's hard. I think a lot of them miss it too.
"If you had told us a couple of months ago that you'll be teaching completely online, you just wouldn't believe it," she continued. "The way everyone has jumped in and made it work... how quickly all the teachers, support staff, administrators and parents have come together to make this work is really amazing."
Like nearly every other public school teacher in Pennsylvania, Brady had to quickly adapt to teaching virtually when the coronavirus pandemic caused schools to be shut down.
"My kids, we had been using Google Classrooms throughout the year," Brady said. "Even before we got the word that we were going online, I had been giving them a Google Classroom (activity) every day."
School was closed for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic before it was announced education would be switched to an online model.
"I had started doing a fun Google Classroom (activity) with them every day," Brady said. "I would give them silly quizzes and write them little notes. I was giving them places they could connect to online for fun, like zoo visits."
As the students were already used to using Chromebooks in the classroom, Brady said they were used to the technology.
"I've had 100% participation," she said. "They have been great."
In order to best accommodate her students, Brady has shied away from conducting live, virtual, classroom lessons.
"Mostly what we do at an elementary level, we drop most of our lessons on Monday," she explained. "I use a lot of Google slide presentations, with my voice over the slides... My (lessons) are organized by subject."
The students have until each Sunday to complete their assignments.
"They can work at their on pace and can get on (the computer) when they need to," Brady said. "It's been really beneficial that we can put everything out there and the kids can access it throughout the day."
She stays by her computer throughout the day, frequently answering questions submitted by her students.
Brady praised parents and administrators alike for helping to make the unexpected switch to online education a success.
"The parents have been awesome," she said. "We could not do this without the parents at home, backing up the kids and helping them maneuver through it.
"Our administration has been really supportive as well," Brady added. "Our administrators have been thoughtful of how much they're asking their students to do and their expectations on us as well."
