DANVILLE – Following their two-week, in-store fundraising campaign for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, The Giant Company treated nurses at the children’s hospital to lunch on Thursday, July 23.
Giant contacted PB&J of Danville to supply about 40 meals to the pediatric nurses at the hospital as a way to acknowledge their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just really want to do something a little extra special for the team at Geisinger,” said Ashley Flower, manager, public relations for The Giant Company. “It’s been a challenging and tiring few months for all, but especially frontline essential workers like nurses. This was just one way we could say thanks and honor our year-round partnership. We also love the opportunity to support a local restaurant; after all, we’re all in this together.”
The nursing staff of the children’s hospital was excited to receive the donation.
“On behalf of Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network, we would like to acknowledge and thank the Giant Company for the incredible support they have shown to our children’s hospital patients and staff,” said Frank Maffei, MD, chairman of Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. “Their ongoing monetary support helps our children in innumerable ways including the fight against COVID-19. Today, they provided our nursing staff with lunch. This is a very thoughtful and kind gesture that reflects our community’s deep appreciation for the care our nurses provide to our children on a daily basis. Thank you GIANT!”
