BLOOMSBURG — The suspect in a Columbia County domestic violence incident was taken into custody Thursday along North Front Street in Milton.
Michael Sheets, 44, of 54 Teaberry Road, Bloomsburg, was taken into custody along North Front Street by officers from multiple agencies.
According to court documents released by the Hemlock Township Police Department, Sheets has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday at his home.
A woman told police Sheets spit in her face after looking at her phone. He is then accused of pushing her onto a bed and threatening to shoot her.
According to court documents, the woman said Sheets has in the past threatened to killer her and commit suicide.
The woman allegedly told police that Sheets has been acting more violent recently and has been associated with possible motorcycle gangs.
